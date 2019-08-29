A Columbia man was arrested and charged Wednesday in connection with a shooting on Nov. 11, according to online court records.
Knowledge Wilson is being charged with two counts each of first-degree assault and armed criminal action. He allegedly fired shots at 2121 Ballenger Lane that left two men injured.
Officers found several 9mm shell casings on the scene that were matched with a 9mm Smith and Wesson M&P Shield that Wilson possessed during a traffic stop on Nov. 21, according to a probable cause statement written by officer Steven Lee Wilmoth in March. Wilmoth said police fired another bullet from the gun to check whether marks on the casing matched those found on the casings recovered from the Ballenger Lane crime scene.
Tests conducted at the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms' National Integrated Ballistic Information Network lab confirmed the markings matched, Wilmoth wrote.
Wilmoth said a search of Wilson's Facebook page showed he had boasted of the shooting in a chat with acquaintances. He also sent a photo of the gun he allegedly used to another person 20 minutes after the shooting, Wilmoth said.
Wilson's bond was $500,000, and he remained in the Boone County Jail on Thursday afternoon.
Wilson was a juvenile at the time of the crime but is now an adult, Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Christopher Shelton said. That's why he delayed filing the charge until Wednesday.
"In the eyes of the juvenile officer and juvenile judge, it is more appropriate for him to be charged in adult court rather than juvenile court," Shelton said.
Wilson has previously been arrested on charges of first-degree robbery and armed criminal action after allegedly stealing a firearm and threatening someone, according to previous Missourian reporting.