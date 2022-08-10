An 18-year-old was arrested Tuesday for causing $350,000 in damages to car windows at A1 Auto Recyclers.
An 18-year-old was arrested Tuesday for causing $350,000 in damages to car windows at A1 Auto Recyclers.
Cody Boehmer, 18, is charged with two felonies for property damage and two misdemeanors for trespassing.
The owner of A1 Auto estimated the damage done was at $500 per vehicle, with approximately 705 cars damaged in the lot.
Video surveillance obtained by investigators showed Boehmer and another unidentified subject entering the lot on July 26 and July 30.
According to a probable cause statement, Boehmer admitted to sneaking in to the lot on those nights, but he said he was there to pick up parts.
Boehmer was also arrested for a separate incident where he damaged the business owner's vehicle.
Investigators obtained text messages between Boehmer and another friend, according to the probable cause statement. In response to the friend asking about the situation at the yard, Boehmer wrote, "It's not as much as the yard but what I did to her car."
Boehmer admitted to having broken the windows after the text messages were shown after his arrest.
Boehmer is currently being held on $6,000 bail.
