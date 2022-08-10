An 18-year-old was arrested Tuesday for causing $350,000 in damages to car windows at A1 Auto Recyclers.

Cody Boehmer, 18, is charged with two felonies for property damage and two misdemeanors for trespassing. 

  • General assignment reporter 2022. Journalism major and History minor at MU. You can reach me at amzyr@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom 573- (882) 5700

  • Assistant city editor, Summer 2022. Studying print journalism. Reach me at mcb547@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

