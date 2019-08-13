A Columbia man fled from a traffic stop and struck playground equipment before being arrested Tuesday.
Police said an officer was attempting to pull over Lamont Boone, 26, around 2:30 p.m. after he noticed Boone's car had no license plate.
At one point Boone allegedly struck playground equipment, but no one was hurt. He then got out of his car and ran from the Lakewood Apartments at 204 Old 63 North as officers chased him on foot.
Once Boone was caught, he requested medical attention and was transported to a local hospital by EMS. Police said he was "completely cleared by medical staff as having no injuries."
He was arrested on charges of possession of a stolen firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, endangering the welfare of a child, resisting arrest and operating a motor vehicle without a driver's license.