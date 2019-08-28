Columbia Police arrested Dwayne Grays, 18, for unlawful use of a weapon after a shooting Monday. 

Grays, of Columbia, was arrested Wednesday, according to a statement from Columbia Police spokesperson Jeff Pitts. On Monday afternoon, police responded to a shots fired call from 101 N. Stadium Blvd. and found a man with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The victim and witnesses did not want to share information with officers and detectives during the investigation. But investigators were able to determine that the incident spawned from an argument during a meeting between Grays and the victim for the sale of a marijuana cartridge, according to the statement. 

The victim was treated at the scene and taken to a local hospital.

  • I'm an assistant city editor. This is my junior year at MU, where I study investigative reporting and political science. Interests include local journalism, breakfast food and good books. Email cectx9@mail.missouri.edu with any story tips.

