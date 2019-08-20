Jason Boley, 40, was arrested Monday in connection with domestic assault charges after reportedly stalking and threatening a woman he knew.
At approximately 3:20 a.m., Columbia Police Department responded to a victim in the lobby of the station.
In a probable cause statement, the victim said the suspect made violent threats against her while she was trying to retrieve personal property on a curb near Boley's house, 3104 Crawford St.
The victim told police she fled in a vehicle and was chased by the suspect, who pulled up next to her in his vehicle. The victim said Boley told her, "I'm going to kill you, cut you up into little pieces and no one will find you."
The victim told the police she was rammed by the suspect's vehicle after telling him she was going to the police.
The victim said she believed that Boley was going to kill her and said he has abused her in the past.
Boley had a protection order filed against him in June.
He has been released on bail.
