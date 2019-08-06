A Columbia man was arrested on suspicion of felony stealing and careless and imprudent operation of a watercraft Monday in Lake of the Ozarks.
Justin Coil, 41, allegedly stole a 33-foot 2019 Cruiser Yachts runabout, according to Scott White, public information officer for Troop F of the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The theft allegedly occurred right next to the Glaize Arm near Osage Beach. Coil was doing circling maneuvers and was ejected overboard.
Coil received minor injuries and was taken to Lake Regional Hospital by ambulance.