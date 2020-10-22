Columbia Police arrested 63-year-old James M. Pittard III on Wednesday in relation to a Sunday hit-and-run that left one woman dead.
Christine Marie Horn, 46, was a pedestrian killed by a vehicle that left the scene, according to previous Missourian reporting. During an investigation into the incident, police identified Pittard as a person of interest.
An officer saw Pittard driving a white Volkswagen Jetta and conducted a traffic stop, according to a release from the department. They also noticed the damage to the car was consistent with the damage caused by the hit-and-run.
On Wednesday, Pittard was arrested with the following charges:
- Driving while intoxicated.
- Tampering with physical evidence.
- Obstructing government operation.
- Failure to display lighted lamps on a motor vehicle.
Failure to comply with ignition interlock requirement.
- Failure to wear a seatbelt.
Pittard was also charged with involuntary manslaughter, leaving the scene of an accident and tampering with physical evidence in relation to the Oct. 18 crash.
He was remanded to the custody of Boone County Jail, according to the release.
“Thanks to the excellent teamwork of our community’s police officers and investigators, the suspect was identified and located in about 72 hours,” Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones said the release. “This was timely action performed by professionals who truly care about the people of Columbia.”
Pittard was sentenced to two years probation in 2019 for driving while intoxicated in Jefferson City.