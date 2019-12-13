Columbia Police arrested Kevin Joseph Lambert, 30, Friday in connection with the murder of Marceino Carlous Moore.

Moore, 36, was shot and killed around 11:50 p.m. Monday in the parking lot of Welcome Inn on North Providence Road.

Lambert was arrested on charges of murder in the second degree and armed criminal cction. He is now in the custody of the Boone County Jail.

"This arrest was the result of solid police work, following leads and good community assistance," Assistant Chief Jeramiah Hunter said.

Police found Moore dead in his car, which was still running, from a gunshot wound. 

Police ask anyone with information about this incident is to please contact the Columbia Police Department at 573.874.7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573.875.TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Public Life reporter, fall 2019 Studying Investigative Journalism Reach me at wksg8b@mail.missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700 You can also find me on twitter @WillSkipworth

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.