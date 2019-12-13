Columbia Police arrested Kevin Joseph Lambert, 30, Friday in connection with the murder of Marceino Carlous Moore.
Moore, 36, was shot and killed around 11:50 p.m. Monday in the parking lot of Welcome Inn on North Providence Road.
Lambert was arrested on charges of murder in the second degree and armed criminal cction. He is now in the custody of the Boone County Jail.
"This arrest was the result of solid police work, following leads and good community assistance," Assistant Chief Jeramiah Hunter said.
Police found Moore dead in his car, which was still running, from a gunshot wound.
Police ask anyone with information about this incident is to please contact the Columbia Police Department at 573.874.7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573.875.TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.