Updated Information

This story was updated at 6 p.m. with additional information from a probable cause statement. 

A Columbia man has been arrested in connection to a death at 1711 High Quest Drive.

Adam A. Conner, 37, faces second-degree murder charges after the body of a woman was found in a garage closet in the north Columbia home. A wheelchair was nearby, and Columbia police found blood in various parts of the house.

