A Columbia man has been arrested in connection to a death at 1711 High Quest Drive.
Adam A. Conner, 37, faces second-degree murder charges after the body of a woman was found in a garage closet in the north Columbia home. A wheelchair was nearby, and Columbia police found blood in various parts of the house.
The probable cause statement described the victim as “a frail, disabled, 58-year-old woman who can barely walk.”
Officers reported that she had been restrained and suffered blunt force trauma to the head, according to the probable cause statement.
Police discovered evidence of suspicious activity in the house Monday after a concerned roommate reported the victim missing.
When officers arrived, they were given permission to search the house, according to the statement.
Officer Kyle Thornsberry reported that a garage closet had been barricaded with a large bag of bird seed. After moving the bag, police discovered a body with both legs bound inside the closet.
Searching further, Thornsberry said he found blood on the garage floor, on a rug covering the body and inside a tank of carpet cleaner.
Earlier on Saturday, the Columbia Fire Department had responded to a series of medical alarms at the same house. According to the probable cause statement, the fire crew reported that the garage door did not open completely and that they were told the victim was in the hospital.
When detectives questioned Conner about the victim’s disappearance, Conner told them the victim had gone for a walk when firefighters arrived on Saturday, but the time frame he gave was inconsistent with the firefighters’ arrival.
Detective Jonathan Voss asked Conner how the victim got into the closet, to which Conner responded:
“That’s a tough question, man ... why would ... I don’t know. Sir ... I’ve never hit anybody in my entire life. I’m not — a uh — that kind of person. I’m just not. Let alone hurt somebody like that.”
At the time of the interview, investigators had not yet moved the victim’s body or discovered her cause of death, according to the statement.
Conner was arrested Monday. In addition to second-degree murder, he was also arrested on a charge of tampering with physical evidence in a felony investigation.
Conner has previously been convicted of felony stealing, burglary second degree, misdemeanor stealing, driving while intoxicated, leaving the scene of an accident and careless and imprudent driving.
Conner was sentenced to prison for four years in 2020 and served in a state facility from February 2020 to March 2021. He was on parole at the time of the crime, said Karen Pojmann, spokesperson for the Missouri Department of Corrections.