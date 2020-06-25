The Kansas City Police Department has arrested a Columbia man for first-degree murder and armed criminal action from a May 25 shooting. 

Bobby Dawson, 38, of Columbia was located and arrested in the Kansas City area, according to a release from the Columbia Police Department.

Dawson was wanted in connection with a shooting that took place in the 2700 block of Quail Drive on May 25, police said.

According to previous reporting by KOMU 8, 36-year-old Rod Jamal Jones was found with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken off life support by a medical team May 27, according to a news release.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to please contact the Columbia Police Department at 573-874-7652 or, to remain anonymous, CrimeStoppers at 573-875-8477.

