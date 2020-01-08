Law enforcement officers arrested a Columbia man Wednesday under suspicion of possession of child pornography.
Adam Boaz, 29, was served a search warrant by the Boone County Sheriff’s Department Cyber Crimes Task Force, according to a news release from the task force.
During the search, the task force seized the defendant's phone and found child pornography files. Before the warrant was served, the task force found he failed to comply with the Missouri sex offender registry and "failed to report personal online accounts," according to a news release.
The release states this is not Boaz's first criminal offense.
Boaz is currently being held at the Boone County Jail and has a court date scheduled for Thursday.