Jacob Vanderlinde

 Courtesy of Boone County Sheriff's Department

A Columbia man was arrested on Thursday after a police investigation uncovered evidence of child pornography on his phone.

The suspect, 21-year-old Jacob D. Vanderlinde, was previously arrested on March 12 for invasion of privacy after police said he took a photo of another man in a bathroom stall at Ellis Library on MU’s campus.

During a subsequent investigation, a forensic examiner found evidence of child pornography on his phone, according to a release from the Boone County Sheriff’s Department Cyber Crimes Task Force.

Vanderlinde previously pleaded guilty in 2015 to a misdemeanor count of unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, for which he was sentenced to two years probation, according to online court records.

He was being held Thursday in the Boone County Jail. Bond had not been set.

