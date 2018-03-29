A Columbia man was arrested Wednesday night on a warrant in connection to an armed robbery. His bond was set at $100,000 because he failed to appear in court on a previous armed robbery charge in a separate incident. 

Columbia Police arrested Anthony Acton, 27, on the felony warrants — one in the armed robbery of a friend at a residence in northwest Columbia in February, and the other for not showing up in court in December for a pre-trial conference on an armed robbery charge from an August 2017 incident.

On Feb. 7, police were dispatched to the 1800 block of Bear Creek Drive after the robbery victim claimed Acton brandished a gun and took $400 from his home. The victim said he and Acton had been friends for nearly 20 years, and he'd invited Acton into his home after Acton arrived unexpectedly, according to a probable cause statement. 

The victim said Acton asked for the money after he saw it. When the victim said no, Acton threatened him and took it by force, according to the statement. The victim said he was afraid to chase Acton after he drove away. 

Acton was scheduled for an initial arraignment Thursday afternoon. A video hearing for his four charges related to the robbery in August is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Monday. 

Supervising editor is Katherine Reed

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Noah is a spring 2018 business and economic development reporter from Kansas City, Missouri. He is a junior studying business and economics journalism. Twitter: @higgins_dunn

Before you go ...

Do you like what you see? The Columbia Missourian produces in-depth journalism across many platforms while coaching talented MU students. Independent reporting isn’t cheap to produce, even if it’s free to consume. Every dollar you donate is a gift for life because we touch only the interest earned. We hope you’ll help: Donate or subscribe.

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Use your real name.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.