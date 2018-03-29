A Columbia man was arrested Wednesday night on a warrant in connection to an armed robbery. His bond was set at $100,000 because he failed to appear in court on a previous armed robbery charge in a separate incident.
Columbia Police arrested Anthony Acton, 27, on the felony warrants — one in the armed robbery of a friend at a residence in northwest Columbia in February, and the other for not showing up in court in December for a pre-trial conference on an armed robbery charge from an August 2017 incident.
On Feb. 7, police were dispatched to the 1800 block of Bear Creek Drive after the robbery victim claimed Acton brandished a gun and took $400 from his home. The victim said he and Acton had been friends for nearly 20 years, and he'd invited Acton into his home after Acton arrived unexpectedly, according to a probable cause statement.
The victim said Acton asked for the money after he saw it. When the victim said no, Acton threatened him and took it by force, according to the statement. The victim said he was afraid to chase Acton after he drove away.
Acton was scheduled for an initial arraignment Thursday afternoon. A video hearing for his four charges related to the robbery in August is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Monday.
