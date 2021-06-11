Columbia father of two Marvin Ross Shipman III was arrested Thursday and is being charged with attempted first-degree sodomy involving a victim younger than 12 and possession of child pornography, according to a probable cause statement.
The victim confided in her school counselor Feb. 10 about the alleged abuse and said it would happen when she came to Columbia to visit, Columbia police officer Caroline Hammond wrote in the probable cause statement.
Shipman said in the statement that in February 2018 the victim, who was 9 or 10 at the time, had spent the night at his house.
Hammond wrote that Shipman also admitted having child pornography on his cell phone.
Shipman, who told Hammond he was attracted to children, is “a danger to the community or to any other person because Shipman currently has custody of his two children, who are approximately 6 and 9 years old.”
Shipman was being held at the Boone County Jail with a $100,000 cash-only bond. He was arraigned in Boone County Associate Circuit Court on Friday afternoon. Associate Circuit Judge Josh Devine scheduled a preliminary hearing for July 8.