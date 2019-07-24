Bryan Christopher Nickle, 42, was charged Wednesday with second-degree arson and second-degree burglary in relation to the July 3 Hardin Street house fire.
According to the probable cause statement, Nickle went to his ex-wife’s home on the evening of July 2, where he banged on the door and broke a window in an attempt to contact her.
The victim left the home and returned early the morning of July 3 with a friend. Both the victim and her friend told police they saw Nickle lying in the yard. The friend then told Nickle to leave the property, and Nickle appeared to walk toward trees west of the property, according to the statement.
At approximately 7 a.m., Boone County Joint Communications received the first call regarding a fire at the victim’s house. Firefighters found evidence of accelerants in the house, and items belonging to Nickle, which had been inside the residence, were found outside in the yard and in a neighboring yard. The police also found evidence of forced entry at the front door.
Police located Nickle a little after 10 a.m. on North Providence Road. According to police, "Nickle made spontaneous statements to officers he had barely made it out of the fire" and appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance.