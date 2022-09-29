A Columbia man was charged Tuesday with a misdemeanor for tampering with physical evidence related to the investigation into the formerly-known DASH Convenience and Liquor store. 

Jay D. Patel informed investigators that the store's security system did not have recording capabilities and only played live video, according to a probable cause statement. Previously, Patel had been asked several times over various other investigations to provide video evidence.

