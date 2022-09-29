A Columbia man was charged Tuesday with a misdemeanor for tampering with physical evidence related to the investigation into the formerly-known DASH Convenience and Liquor store.
Jay D. Patel informed investigators that the store's security system did not have recording capabilities and only played live video, according to a probable cause statement. Previously, Patel had been asked several times over various other investigations to provide video evidence.
On Jan. 10, officers obtained a search warrant for the video equipment and discovered Patel had used a “dummy” mouse and an unrelated remote to prevent investigators from viewing recordings from the store. The probable cause statement described that these systems had been in place for at least three months prior to the warrant.
The investigation comes after the convenience store had its liquor license revoked connected to an incident where a minor, Keith Sumner, purchased alcohol at DASH. Sumner then crashed on Jan. 3 while driving the wrong way on U.S. 63. The head on collision killed Sumner and three other people.
The Missouri Division of Alcohol and Tobacco, who revoked the store's license in June, also found separate video evidence of other minors buying alcohol at the convenience store.
A hearing for Patel has been set for 1:30 p.m. Oct. 27.