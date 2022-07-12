A Columbia man was indicted by a federal grand jury on Tuesday for possession of fentanyl with the intent to distribute in Springfield.
Michael E. Hunt Jr., 41, was charged with one count of possession of fentanyl with the intention to distribute, according to a news release from the U.S Department of Justice. This indictment replaces a federal criminal complaint filed June 13 that charged the same offense.
Law enforcement officers learned that Hunt was planning to transport fentanyl from Columbia to Springfield, according to an affidavit filed in support of the original criminal complaint.
Hunt was driving a black Jeep Renegade southbound on Highway 5 on June 12, when a Laclede County sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop for a moving violation. Hunt locked his Jeep and refused to give officers the keys after a police service dog alerted to the presence of drugs.
A local tow company assisted with unlocking the Jeep, where officers searched and found a black gym bag on the front passenger seat containing approximately 300 grams of fentanyl, according to the news release. That amount of fentanyl allows for the suspect to not only be charged with possession for personal use but also intent to distribute.
The charge in the indictment is only an accusation and not evidence of guilt. The evidence supporting the charge must be presented to a federal trial jury, which will determine guilt or innocence.
The case is being prosecuted by Cameron Beaver, special assistant U.S attorney and was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Laclede County Sheriff’s Department, the State Highway Patrol and the Springfield Police Department.