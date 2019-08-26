A Columbia man is facing multiple charges after being accused of sexually assaulting, punching and threatening his ex-girlfriend.
Raymond Williams, 32, was charged Monday with kidnapping, two counts of rape or attempted rape, sodomy or attempted sodomy, domestic assault, second-degree property damage, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, armed criminal action and tampering with physical evidence.
Williams was arrested around midnight Monday and is currently being held in Boone County Jail without bond.
A probable cause statement written by Officer Nicholas Glandon detailed the assault.
On Sunday, Williams allegedly punched his ex-girlfriend after she broke up with him the previous day, according to the statement. The ex-girlfriend ended up with a broken nose, cheekbone and hand. Williams also allegedly broke the woman's glasses while punching her.
Williams then allegedly forced the woman at knifepoint to get in a car and drive to Jefferson City, leaving their two children home alone, according to the statement. On their drive back, Williams stopped at a location near their apartment and allegedly tried to dispose of evidence of the assault by burning a couch cushion, clothes and towels, all of which were covered with blood.
When they returned to the apartment, Williams attempted to sexually assault her repeatedly, according to the probable cause statement.
The next day, Williams' ex-girlfriend drove him to Jefferson City, dropped him off and then drove back to Columbia.
Supervising editor is Tynan Stewart.