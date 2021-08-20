Darren Wade Lasley of Columbia was convicted by a federal jury Wednesday for attempting to entice a minor for illicit sex, according to a news release from the U.S. District Attorney's Office for the Western District of Missouri.
Lasley was initially charged in June 2017 after he responded to a classified advertisement on Craigslist posted by someone posing as a 14-year-old girl and made plans to meet her for a sexual encounter. The person Lasley planned to meet was in fact an undercover detective in the Boone County Sheriff’s Department Cyber Crimes Task Force. Lasley was arrested when he arrived at the arranged location.
He was indicted by a federal grand jury in July 2017.
Lasley, 32, faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in federal prison without parole and a maximum sentence of life in federal prison without parole, according to the release. His conviction followed an hour of jury deliberation and ended the trial that began Monday.