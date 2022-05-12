A Columbia man wanted in connection to a Sunday homicide has been arrested and booked into Boone County jail.
After a multiday search, online records show Isaac Bryant, 35, was listed as a current detainee of the jail Thursday morning. The Columbia Police Department confirmed the arrest, but details were not immediately available on how Bryant was found.
A warrant was issued for Bryant earlier this week on charges of second-degree murder and armed criminal action in connection to the death of Demetrius Ware.
Columbia Police officers found Ware with gun-related injuries early Sunday morning after responding to reports of shots fired in the 800 block of Grand Avenue. Ware was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
A witness at the scene identified Bryant as the suspect and placed him and his vehicle at the scene of the crime, according to court documents.
Bryant has an arraignment set for 1:30 p.m. Thursday in the Boone County Circuit Court.