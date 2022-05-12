A Columbia man wanted in connection with a Sunday homicide has been arrested and booked into the Boone County Jail.
After a multiday search, online records show Isaac Bryant, 35, was listed as a current detainee of the jail Thursday morning. The Columbia Police Department confirmed the arrest, but details were not immediately available on how Bryant was found.
A warrant was issued for Bryant earlier this week on charges of second-degree murder and armed criminal action in connection with the death of Demetrius Ware.
Columbia police officers found Ware with gun-related injuries early Sunday morning after responding to reports of shots fired in the 800 block of Grand Avenue. Ware was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
A witness at the scene identified Bryant as the suspect and placed him and his vehicle at the scene of the crime, according to court documents.
Bryant's arraignment is set for 1:30 p.m. Thursday in the Boone County Circuit Court.