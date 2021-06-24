A Columbia man died late Wednesday afternoon after a crash on U.S. 63 near the Stadium Boulevard overpass, according to a news release from the Columbia Police Department.
Wesley W. Griffith, 39, was driving north when he struck a guardrail at about 5 p.m. and kept going in the median. Griffith's Volkswagen Jetta vaulted from the median down into the eastbound lanes of Stadium, according to the release.
Griffith, who was alone in the Jetta, was thrown from the car and died at the scene, the release stated. Griffith was not wearing a seatbelt. No one else was injured.
The cause of the crash was under investigation Wednesday.