A man was pronounced dead after a collision involving two cars and a motorcycle Tuesday evening.
According to a news release from the Columbia Police Department, the crash occurred at 5:15 p.m. at Providence and Sexton roads. Columbia resident Skylar Maddox, 25, died from his injuries after being thrown from his motorcycle.
Susan Hanel, 72, reportedly failed to yield to Maddox’s motorcycle on East Sexton Road, according to the release. Maddox crashed into the rear passenger side of her vehicle and was thrown into a southbound lane.
Cindy Hilgers, 53, was traveling south of the crash and avoided Maddox but hit the motorcycle. She was not injured.
Hanel did not stop after the crash and was found at home. She was arrested on charges of driving while impaired, and causing the death of another; leaving the scene of an accident resulting in a death; and armed criminal action.
Hanel was being held without bond Wednesday in Boone County Jail.
The investigation is ongoing.