A Columbia man died Friday after a crash in Vichy, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol.
According to the crash report, Travis Swearengin, 32, was traveling northbound on U.S. 63 when his car went off the right side of the road. After striking two buildings, the vehicle flipped and came to a stop in a driveway. He was pronounced dead at 6:35 p.m.
A Facebook post from Trevor Swearengin announced that visitation and memorial services would be held at 6 p.m. Feb. 6 at William Duke Hiett Memorial Gymnasium, 423 W. Pine St. in Houston, Missouri.
In 2021, the Missouri State Highway Patrol has reported 45 fatalities as of the end of January.