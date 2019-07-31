Damon Duvalles Gaines Jr., 40, was stuck in a cornfield when Boone County Sheriff’s deputies arrested him early Tuesday morning on suspicion of possessing 49.5 grams of cocaine.
Sheriff’s Detective Tom O’Sullivan said someone initially called 911 to report a vehicle in the middle of a cornfield with its lights on. A probable cause statement written by Alex Bodine said Gaines of Columbia was detained near Highway 124 and Old Highway 124.
Bodine said he received an emergency radio call from another deputy to assist with a suspect at 5:22 a.m. Bodine’s colleague said the suspect was “stuck in a cornfield and was attempting to evade him.”
O’Sullivan said two other deputies were involved, and they were later joined by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
“Damon Gaines was in the vehicle when we approached him in the middle of the cornfield,” O’Sullivan said, reading from the case report. “He was just sitting there, and he appeared maybe in an impaired state.”
Bodine also said in the probable cause statement that Gaines was operating his motor vehicle under the influence of drugs.
Deputies searched Gaines and found three separate bags containing a white substance in Gaines’ left pocket. Two bags were suspected to contain crack cocaine and the other appeared to have powdered cocaine in it. The largest bag has tested back positive for the presence of cocaine.
Gaines was initially arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, driving with a license that was either suspended or revoked, careless and imprudent driving and two counts of drug trafficking. He was taken to the Boone County Jail, and his bond was set at $50,000.
O’Sullivan said he bonded out around 10 a.m. Wednesday. Missouri Casenet records shows that he is thus far charged only with drug trafficking.