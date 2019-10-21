A Columbia man received a 10-year suspended sentence and five years probation Monday for the accidental fatal shooting of his brother in December 2018.
In September, Antwane L. Grant Jr., 25, pleaded guilty to first-degree involuntary manslaughter in 13th Circuit Court. Grant initially pleaded not guilty one month earlier.
“This is obviously a tragic accident,” Public Defender Kevin Lorenz said Monday at Grant’s sentencing. “He has to live with the heartbreak and sorrow.”
Around 10 a.m. Dec. 19, Grant, his brother Tavious Grant, 22, and two other people were smoking marijuana at a residence on Claudell Lane, according to previous Missourian reporting.
Antwane Grant said he was aware that his brother had a gun and asked if he could see it. Tavious Grant handed him the gun, and Antwane Grant looked at it for some time. When Antwane Grant gave the firearm back to his brother, the barrel of the gun pointed toward Tavious Grant, according to the probable cause statement.
Antwane Grant said his finger must have still been on the trigger, according to the probable cause statement. When Tavious Grant took the gun, it caused Antwane Grant’s finger to pull the trigger back and shoot him.
A few hours later, Tavious Grant died in an emergency surgery as a result of the gunshot wound, according to previous Missourian reporting.
Lorenz, who was representing Grant in court, asked for the suspended execution of Grant’s sentence.
“This wasn’t a scheme where they were robbing someone,” Lorenz said to Boone County Circuit Court Judge Jodie Asel. “He will live with this everyday for the rest of his life.”
