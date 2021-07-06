A 32-year-old Columbia man was booked Sunday night into Boone County Jail on first-degree stalking charges tied to threatening texts he sent a woman who has a restraining order against him. Cash bond was set at $100,000.
According to the probable cause statement, Nicholas Detelich sent at least five texts in June signaling a desire to seriously harm the woman and her family. One text was sent June 16, and four others were sent within a four-hour period June 21.
In one text Detelich told her: “I can only hope you suffer for your last few moments. Cause soon you four will have never existed and will never reach the other side.”
In another text he said, “I hope you idiots are happy everything will end for all of you ... I will enjoy this… it’s been a long time coming.”
The woman holds an active year-long order of protection against Detelich, which was served Aug. 17, according to the probable cause statement.
Detelich was in Ohio before being extradited to Columbia last week. He was in the custody of the police department in Sylvania, Ohio, when the court ordered his extradition to Boone County on June 30.
According to the probable cause statement, Detelich has acted on his threats in the past, kicking down the door to his parents’ residence and assaulting his father..
In December, he pleaded guilty to fourth-degree assault in Greene County after hitting a victim with a bat and served a 60-day sentence.
Detelich was arraigned Tuesday afternoon.