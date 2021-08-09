A 27-year-old Columbia man was booked Sunday night on second-degree domestic assault and first-degree rape charges in regards to bruises found on his girlfriend during a wellness check.
According to the probable cause statement, William Owens assaulted the woman Saturday evening after she got home from work. An argument broke out about text messages the woman had received.
Owens allegedly slammed her head against a cabinet, slapped her face multiple times and prevented her from leaving the home. Owens also attempted to choke the woman by covering her mouth and nose.
Owens ended up sitting on her stomach and continuing the argument. The probable cause statement also described Owens allegedly sexually assaulting the victim the next morning.
The woman also described an incident from July 24, but Owens has not been charged with anything from that time.
According to the probable cause statement, Owens has assaulted the woman multiple times over the past year. Owens has also allegedly stated intentions to kill the woman before attempting to choke her.
Owens was arraigned Monday afternoon. There has been no bond set.