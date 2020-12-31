A Columbia man standing in the parking lot near Sam's Club was hit Friday morning and is now hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.
Shawn M. Taylor was hit around 9:30 a.m. by a car that struck the concrete median divider separating a driveway on the south side of Lowe’s and one on the north side of Sam’s Club, according to the Columbia Police Department
The car, driven by Patrick A. Giberson of Lentner, then hit Taylor's car, which was parked in the loading area on the northeast side of Sam’s Club. Taylor was then hit by his own car.
Neither Giberson nor a passenger in his car were hurt. A young girl with Taylor suffered minor injuries.
Police said Giberson was taken into custody at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.