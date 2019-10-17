Columbia resident Dustin Murray is one of two plaintiffs in a class-action lawsuit against Hy-Vee after a data breach that hit locations in eight states. Hy-Vee first reported the data breach Aug. 14. Hy-Vee announced where these data breaches took place Oct. 3.
Two stores in Columbia were affected by the breach: Hy-Vee Market Grilles and gas pumps at 3100 West Broadway and 25 Conley Road were hit between Nov. 2018 and July 2019, according to previous Columbia Missourian reporting.
Central Bank notified Murray that his debit card was compromised by the breach, according to the suit. Central Bank had to close Murray’s account and provide him with a new card.
The suit also alleges that Hy-Vee had no direct contact with Murray about the breach.
Chimicles Schwartz Kriner & Donaldson-Smith LLP, a Pennsylvania-based law firm, announced the lawsuit Tuesday. The firm's website alleges that Hy-Vee’s data breach was the result of weak security measures.
The lawsuit seeks damages of more than $5 million for negligence, breach of contract and violation of multiple state laws about deceptive practices.
Malware compromised card data and personal information from Hy-Vee gas pumps, restaurants and drive-through coffee shops, according to the lawsuit. The breach did not affect grocery store, convenience store or drugstore transactions because of different point-of-sale systems, according to the lawsuit.
The plantiffs are also working with two other law firms: Carlson Lynch LLP's office in Chicago and Abington Cole + Ellery in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
The data breach was ongoing from as early as Nov. 2018 to as late as Aug. 2019, according to the lawsuit.
The Des Moines Register reported in August that credit and debit card accounts from this breach may be the source of some data being currently sold on the dark web. Hy-Vee was aware of this and was working with payment processors and other organizations, according to the article.
