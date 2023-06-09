Former Columbia resident Lawrence Lawhorn pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday for his role in two fraud conspiracy cases.
The charges he faced included a $1.1 million insurance fraud that involved false claims of injuries suffered in car accidents in Columbia and Kansas City and separate efforts to obtain $30,000 in COVID-19 relief benefits fraudulently, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
The release gave the following details on his case.
On the insurance charges, Lawhorn, 35, who also lived in Kansas City, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft.
In the second indictment, Lawhorn pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud to secure COVID-19 benefits illegally.
Lawhorn is one of 17 defendants who have pleaded guilty to their roles in the scheme that defrauded six insurance companies from June 2017 to July 2020.
Lawhorn is subject to a sentence of up to 20 years in federal prison without parole on each of the three conspiracy charges, plus a mandatory consecutive sentence of two years for aggravated identity theft. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled at a later time.