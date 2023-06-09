Former Columbia resident Lawrence Lawhorn pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday for his role in two fraud conspiracy cases.

The charges he faced included a $1.1 million insurance fraud that involved false claims of injuries suffered in car accidents in Columbia and Kansas City and separate efforts to obtain $30,000 in COVID-19 relief benefits fraudulently, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • I am an HBCU Journalism Fellow with Missouris' School of Journalism, and I attend Xavier University of Louisiana as a Mass Communications Major. I aspire to be well-rounded multi-media journalist and hope gain experiences in each newsrooms.

  • Fred Anklam Jr. manages state government reporters. He can be reached at anklamf@missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.