A Columbia man pled guilty to voluntary manslaughter Monday and has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for the death of a woman in 2017.
Darold Pruitt, 50, whose trial has been postponed more than 20 times in the last five years, entered his guilty plea before Judge Kevin Crane.
Pruitt was charged with second-degree murder after Shamya Nicole Brimmage, 25, was killed March 21, 2017, by shots that went through the walls of her home on Madison Street. Another victim who was hit in the drive-by shooting survived.
His second-degree murder charge was reduced to voluntary manslaughter before his guilty plea. He also pled guilty to armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.
Police connected Pruitt and another man, Devontre Kennedy, to the shooting after a witness provided details about their vehicle.
Officers found Kennedy inside a Chevrolet Avalanche that fit a description described to law enforcement by a 911 caller.
Spent shell casings collected at the scene and on the outside of the vehicle were tested, and results confirmed that they had been fired by the same gun.
Kennedy, now 27, pled guilty to manslaughter, armed criminal action, second-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon in May 2019. He is now serving a 20-year prison sentence in the Farmington Correctional Center.