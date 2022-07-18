A Columbia man pled guilty to voluntary manslaughter Monday and has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for the death of a woman in 2017.

Darold Pruitt, 50, whose trial has been postponed more than 20 times in the last five years, entered his guilty plea before Judge Kevin Crane.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • General Assignment reporter, summer 2022. Studying writing and reporting journalism with a Spanish minor. Reach me at mcmzdv@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

Recommended for you