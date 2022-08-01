A Columbia man pleaded guilty to second-degree assault Monday involving a 2018 ax attack on an elderly man in the Hulen Lake residential area.
Kieran Donovan Butler, 23, is guilty of assaulting a man in his backyard after luring him outside and then ambushing him with an ax.
During a hearing in the 13th Circuit Court, Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Olufunmike Owoso told Judge Joshua Devine the state recommends Butler be sentenced to seven years in the Missouri Department of Corrections.
On Oct. 24, 2018, Columbia resident James Cassity reported to police that an ax-wielding man hiding on the back porch of his house had attacked him.
Cassity had gone to his backyard to check on a noise when the assault occurred, according to earlier Missourian reporting. He said at the time he believed Butler, the assailant, was trying to lure him outside by intentionally making noise to provoke his dog.
When Butler began swinging, Cassity said he defended himself, wrestling Butler to the ground and grabbing the ax from his grip.
“Someone starts whacking at you with an ax, and you start fighting back,” Cassity said at the time. “He was out to kill.”
According to Cassity, Butler attempted to strangle him, but Cassity began hitting Butler’s head with the jagged end of an LED flashlight. He eventually was able to run inside to call the police while Butler fled the scene.
Cassity suffered minor injuries after fighting off Butler.
After almost three years of searching, Columbia police arrested Butler in connection to the assault after a DNA swab matched blood taken from concrete at the scene of the crime, according to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol Crime Lab.
A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Sept. 19.