A Columbia man pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday to his role in a 2017 armed robbery, according to a news release from the Office of the U.S. Attorney Western District of Missouri.
Damien Deshun Powell, 26, pleaded guilty to one count of armed bank robbery and one count of using a firearm during a crime of violence, according to the news release.
Powell admitted in court that he stole $2,588 from Callaway Bank at gunpoint on April 27, 2017, the release said. Quinton Terrance Wilson, 24, and Larome Demetrius Humphrey, 29, who were arrested in connection to the robbery, have also pleaded guilty.
After entering the bank around 1:44 p.m., "Powell and Humphrey jumped the teller counter, put their pistols to a teller's head and demanded money. The money was placed in a plastic bag and they left the bank," the release said. Wilson waited in the getaway vehicle during the robbery, according to the release.
According to previous Missourian reporting, the car was pursued by Missouri State Highway Patrol after being seen on Interstate 70 near Kingdom City, reaching speeds of more than 100 miles per hour. The vehicle crashed after being disabled by the highway patrol with "stop sticks," according to the release.
After stopping the car, officers discovered that there was a one-year-old child in the back seat of the car during the robbery. The child is the son of Humphrey's girlfriend, who owns the car used in the robbery, the release said.
No sentencing hearing has been scheduled.
Powell is subject to a sentence of up to 25 years in federal prison without parole for the armed robbery, according to the release. For the firearm violation, Powell faces a mandatory minimum sentence of seven years in federal prison without parole and up to life in prison without parole, the release said.