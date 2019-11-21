A Columbia man pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court to the Feb. 10 arson at the Columbia Health Center.
Wesley Brian Kaster, 42, pleaded guilty to two federal charges regarding the attack on the center, which is operated by Planned Parenthood, federal officials said.
One charge was for violating the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act and the other charge was for maliciously using explosive materials to damage a building owned by an organization that recieves federal financial assistance, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's office for western Missouri.
Kaster is subject to a minimum sentence of five years in federal prison without parole and up to 21 years in federal prison without parole. A sentence hearing will be scheduled after a presentence investigation by the United States Probation Office, according to the release.
By pleading guilty, Kaster admitted that he manufactured a Molotov cocktail, broke the glass at the north entry door at the center and threw the Molotov cocktail into the center, the release said. Kaster admitted that the reproductive health services Planned Parenthood provides was his target because of their reproductive health policies, according to the release.
The Columbia Fire Department arrived on the scene at 4:10 a.m., where they collected evidence indicating an explosive device and investigated damage.
Kaster has been in federal custody without bond since his arrest on March 2.
