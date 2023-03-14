David Lee Williams of Columbia pled guilty in federal court Monday to trafficking more than 5 kilograms of methamphetamine, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice. 

According to the release, Williams admitted to having shipped two packages containing a combined total of about 5.4 kilograms of meth to two separate addresses. The packages were intercepted by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service in January 2022.

