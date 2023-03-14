David Lee Williams of Columbia pled guilty in federal court Monday to trafficking more than 5 kilograms of methamphetamine, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice.
According to the release, Williams admitted to having shipped two packages containing a combined total of about 5.4 kilograms of meth to two separate addresses. The packages were intercepted by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service in January 2022.
Williams faces a minimum of 10 years in federal prison without the possibility of parole for the offense. According to federal statutes, the maximum sentence he faces is life in federal prison.
He was arrested while he was released on bond for a different federal offense involving trafficking meth. His bond was revoked following his second arrest, and he was sentenced in March 2022 to 17 years in federal prison for that prior incident.
The official sentence for the newest offense will be determined during a sentencing hearing, which has not yet been scheduled.