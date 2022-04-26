A Columbia man pleaded not guilty during an arraignment Tuesday of first-degree murder related to the March 20 death of his father.
Samuel Brotherton, 21, told police in a 911 call at the time that he had shot his father, 64-year-old Rollin G. Thompson, after an argument.
The shooting took place in a residence at 3810 Pinecrest Drive in northeast Columbia, according to a probable cause statement filed by Columbia police.
Thompson was taken to a local hospital, but he later died from his injuries.
After a search warrant was granted, police found a .38 special handgun with one spent cartridge. Officers reported seeing a gun on the kitchen counter while tending to Thompson's injuries, according to the probable cause statement.
Brotherton was arrested and remains in jail without bond. He is represented by attorney Cynthia Short of Kansas City.