A Columbia man was sentenced to 11 years in federal prison without parole for fentanyl trafficking, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Warren Andre Washington pleaded guilty in November 2022 to one count of possessing fentanyl with intent to distribute. He was sentenced Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Brian Wimes. 

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • General Assignment reporter, Summer 2023

    Studying investigative and arts journalism

    Reach me at epwrmt@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700