A Columbia man was sentenced to 11 years in federal prison without parole for fentanyl trafficking, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice.
Warren Andre Washington pleaded guilty in November 2022 to one count of possessing fentanyl with intent to distribute. He was sentenced Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Brian Wimes.
According to the DOJ, Columbia police arrested Washington on April 30, 2021, after officers observed him conduct two drug transactions, eventually finding $4,442 in cash and more than 450 doses of fentanyl.
Washington has prior federal convictions for being a felon in possession of firearms and two counts of distributing crack cocaine.
The investigation began in Boone County when sheriff's deputies were involved in a car chase with a stolen Audi A7 in April 2021. The pursuit was unsuccessful but Columbia police officers located the stolen vehicle and recovered a Walmart receipt that helped them locate Washington, according to the DOJ.
Officers also found three semi-automatic handguns in his residence, two of which have been connected to prior shooting incidents, according to court documents.