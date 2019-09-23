A Columbia man was sentenced Monday after he pleaded guilty to multiple charges of assault, kidnapping and unlawful possession of a firearm.
Montreal Deshun Speed, 25, pleaded guilty to third-degree assault, third-degree domestic assault, second-degree kidnapping, unlawful possession of a firearm and two counts of fourth-degree assault.
On Sept. 26, 2018, during an attempted robbery of the Stadium Boulevard Petro Mart, Speed slammed two employees with his chest and was charged with two counts of fourth-degree assault. He received the maximum sentence of one year, which he has already served in Boone County Jail.
Speed also kidnapped his ex-girlfriend at gunpoint days later. He said at the time, “I don’t want to have to kill you,” according to a probable cause statement. Speed was charged with third-degree domestic assault, second-degree kidnapping and unlawful possession of a firearm, for which he was given two four-year sentences. He also received one year for domestic assault.
At the time of his arrest, Speed had a prior felony conviction barring him from possessing a firearm under Missouri law.
While incarcerated, Speed assaulted another inmate, stomping and breaking his foot. He pleaded guilty to third-degree assault and received a sentence of three years. Speed will serve his sentences concurrently.
In exchange for his guilty pleas, Boone County assistant prosecutor Susan Boresi dropped a charge that stemmed from Speed allegedly stealing an Apple laptop.
