A Columbia man was sentenced to 19 years in federal prison Wednesday for his role in making preparations for a terror attack with individuals he believed were associated with the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham but were actually undercover law enforcement, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
Robert Lorenzo Hester Jr., 28 and a U.S. citizen, pleaded guilty in September 2019 to attempting to provide material support to ISIS from October 2016 to February 2017, according to a DOJ news release. He has been in federal custody since his arrest in February 2017, and was enlisted in the U.S. Army for less than a year before receiving a general discharge in 2013.
He drew the attention of law enforcement from his social media posts advocating violence, and later interactions with undercover officers indicated that he intended to act on his threats, according to the DOJ.