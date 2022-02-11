A Columbia man was sentenced to 10 years and 11 months for methamphetamine trafficking without parole in U.S. District Court on Friday. 

Bryan Patton Tullous, 39, received a package from California containing about 5.6 pounds of methamphetamine April 26, 2019, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office Western District of Missouri.

After law enforcement surveillance, officers took Tullous and his co-defendant, Cassiopeia Marie Blaise, 37, into custody and carried out a search warrant of their residence.

During the search, officers found the opened package hidden under clothing as well as a dozen firearms. 

Tullous pleaded guilty to participating in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine Sept. 2. He admitted that he ordered the package and paid $12,000 for it. 

Blaise pleaded guilty Aug. 31 to possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute and awaits sentencing. 

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • K-12 reporter, spring 2022 Studying print journalism with an interest in education Reach me at martamieze@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

  • Cameron Barnard is an assistant city editor and state government reporter for the Columbia Missourian. You can reach him in the newsroom at 573-882-5720 or on Twitter @Cameron_Barnard.

Recommended for you