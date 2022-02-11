A Columbia man was sentenced to 10 years and 11 months for methamphetamine trafficking without parole in U.S. District Court on Friday.
Bryan Patton Tullous, 39, received a package from California containing about 5.6 pounds of methamphetamine April 26, 2019, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office Western District of Missouri.
After law enforcement surveillance, officers took Tullous and his co-defendant, Cassiopeia Marie Blaise, 37, into custody and carried out a search warrant of their residence.
During the search, officers found the opened package hidden under clothing as well as a dozen firearms.
Tullous pleaded guilty to participating in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine Sept. 2. He admitted that he ordered the package and paid $12,000 for it.
Blaise pleaded guilty Aug. 31 to possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute and awaits sentencing.