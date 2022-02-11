A Columbia man was sentenced to 10 years without parole in federal court Friday for possessing child pornography. 

Joseph Lynn Clark, 63, pleaded guilty and admitted to uploading child pornography to his Google account Oct. 12, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Western District of Missouri. Clark was previously convicted in 2015 for the possession of child pornography. 

A detective with the Boone County Sheriff’s Department Cyber Crimes Task Force received a Cybertip reporting 92 files that appeared to be child pornography in Clark's Google Photos account. The tip came from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children on Oct. 30, 2020. 

Law enforcement officers carried out a search warrant and arrested Clark on Jan. 27, 2021. During the search, officers seized his iPhones, laptop computer, iPad and electronic storage devices.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • K-12 reporter, spring 2022 Studying print journalism with an interest in education Reach me at martamieze@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

  • Cameron Barnard is an assistant city editor and state government reporter for the Columbia Missourian. You can reach him in the newsroom at 573-882-5720 or on Twitter @Cameron_Barnard.

Recommended for you