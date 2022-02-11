A Columbia man was sentenced to 10 years without parole in federal court Friday for possessing child pornography.
Joseph Lynn Clark, 63, pleaded guilty and admitted to uploading child pornography to his Google account Oct. 12, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Western District of Missouri. Clark was previously convicted in 2015 for the possession of child pornography.
A detective with the Boone County Sheriff’s Department Cyber Crimes Task Force received a Cybertip reporting 92 files that appeared to be child pornography in Clark's Google Photos account. The tip came from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children on Oct. 30, 2020.
Law enforcement officers carried out a search warrant and arrested Clark on Jan. 27, 2021. During the search, officers seized his iPhones, laptop computer, iPad and electronic storage devices.