A Columbia man was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison with no parole Tuesday after he attempted to make an agreement to have sex with a minor, federal authorities said.

Jeffrey Charles Johnson, 52, will also serve 10 years of supervised release following his sentence.

Johnson posted on a website that he was seeking a female child to have sex with, according to a news release from the Office of the United States Attorney for Western District of Missouri, which a detective from the Boone County Sheriff's Department noticed. He was arrested by law enforcement at a Columbia motel Aug. 7, 2019. 

On Jan. 21, Johnson pleaded guilty to attempting to entice a minor for illicit sex. According to court documents, Johnson also discussed his desire to have sex with a minor on two VCR tapes from 2012. In one of the recordings, he says that he would pay $500 to have sex with a 15 or 16-year-old child. In the other, he is speaking to a woman who offers him a 13-year-old and a 14-year-old child to have sex with for $800.

It is unknown if Johnson went through with these actions. Investigators also located child pornography on a tower computer hard drive file, according to the U.S. attorney's office . The case was sentenced by U.S District Judge Roseann Ketchmark, and was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a national initiative to curb child sexual exploitation.

  • Reporter, fall 2020 Studying convergence investigative journalism Reach me at ermvpb@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

  • Galen Bacharier is an assistant city editor at the Missourian. He has reported on higher education, state government and breaking news. Reach him at galenbacharier@gmail.com or on Twitter @galenbacharier.

  • As senior editor of the Missourian, Fred Anklam manages general assignment reporters. He can be reached at anklamf@missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.

