A Columbia man was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison with no parole Tuesday after he attempted to make an agreement to have sex with a minor, federal authorities said.
Jeffrey Charles Johnson, 52, will also serve 10 years of supervised release following his sentence.
Johnson posted on a website that he was seeking a female child to have sex with, according to a news release from the Office of the United States Attorney for Western District of Missouri, which a detective from the Boone County Sheriff's Department noticed. He was arrested by law enforcement at a Columbia motel Aug. 7, 2019.
On Jan. 21, Johnson pleaded guilty to attempting to entice a minor for illicit sex. According to court documents, Johnson also discussed his desire to have sex with a minor on two VCR tapes from 2012. In one of the recordings, he says that he would pay $500 to have sex with a 15 or 16-year-old child. In the other, he is speaking to a woman who offers him a 13-year-old and a 14-year-old child to have sex with for $800.
It is unknown if Johnson went through with these actions. Investigators also located child pornography on a tower computer hard drive file, according to the U.S. attorney's office . The case was sentenced by U.S District Judge Roseann Ketchmark, and was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a national initiative to curb child sexual exploitation.