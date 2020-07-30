Matthew Alan Eads of Columbia, 38, was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison without parole for holding firearms and methamphetamine illegally.
In January, "Eads pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm, to possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime, and to possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute," according to a Thursday news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Missouri.
In March 2018, Eads crossed a red light at the intersection of Paris Road and Brown Station Road in a 1997 Lincoln, which collided with a pickup truck, the release said.
When police officers arrived at the scene, they suspected that Eads possessed marijuana, which Eads admitted. Then they searched his vehicle, according to the release.
The officers found two handguns, more than 12 grams of methamphetamine, a marijuana pipe and suspected THC wax in his car, according to the release.
Previously, Eads was convicted for a felony assault in which he injured a person with a utility knife, possession of cocaine with a purpose of delivery, stealing, drug trafficking and distributing hallucinogenic mushrooms, according to the release.
Anyone with a prior felony conviction cannot possess any firearm or ammunition under federal law, according to the release.