A Columbia man was sentenced Thursday to seven years and six months in federal prison without parole.
Elfonta Arnaz Stevens, 44, plead guilty on June 5 to charges of possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute and illegal possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, according to the news release from the U.S. Attorney of the Western District of Missouri. Stevens was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Bough in Kansas City.
Stevens was arrested and charged May 2018 after the Columbia Police Department received a report that he was in possession of a firearm. While frisking Stevens at the I-70 Eagle Stop gas station in Columbia, detectives found a handgun, along with six grams of methamphetamine and $263.
Stevens admitted that he used methamphetamine daily for the three years before he was arrested.
Stevens has an extensive criminal history. He has been convicted of 10 felonies and 40 misdemeanors, including resisting arrest, drug possession and domestic assault.
According to the news release, Stevens has been partially paralyzed and wheelchair-dependent since he was shot in 1994.
The case was investigated by the Columbia Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.