A Columbia man has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison without parole for possession of an illegal firearm, according to a Thursday news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.
Samuel Ernest Haley III, 46, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Bough as an armed career criminal due to Haley's prior felony convictions.
Haley was stopped by Columbia police April 4, 2018, after he merged off I-70 without using his turn signal, according to the release. The traffic stop resulted in a car search, where officers found a loaded semi-automatic handgun. They also found a soft zipper case that contained approximately 1.56 grams of crack cocaine.
On Oct. 21, 2019, Haley pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm, said the release.
Under federal law, it is illegal for anyone who has been convicted of a felony to own a firearm or ammunition. Haley has had two prior felony convictions for assault and prior felony convictions for armed criminal action and possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, according to the release.
Court documents show that Haley has a record of violent and dangerous domestic violent offenses, as well as a number of other crimes, according to the release.
In the past Haley has shot three different people on three different occasions, including his own daughter, according to the release. In 2016, he was charged with driving a moving truck through a wall. Haley's other crimes include property offenses and resisting arrest. Following a previous arrest and detention, Haley was involved in four fights with other inmates and assaulted a corrections officer, according to the release.