A Columbia man was sentenced in federal court on Thursday for possession and intent to distribute methamphetamine.
Travis Jay Hall, 39, was sentenced to 10 years without parole in federal prison, according to a news release from Timothy A. Garrison, U.S. attorney for the Western District of Missouri.
Hall pled guilty on June 5 after being arrested April 17 while in possession of 467 grams of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in the parking lot of Suburban Extended Stay Hotel.
After searching Hall’s hotel room, officers found 16 additional grams of methamphetamine, prescription pills and drug paraphernalia.
Hall confessed to officers that he had been purchasing $5,000 of methamphetamine per week in Kansas City and distributing it in Columbia for the month leading up to his arrest.
He has nine previous felony convictions, including possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to deliver or sell, possession of a firearm while under the influence of illegal substance, and child endangerment.
The case was prosecuted by Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Aaron M. Jolly.