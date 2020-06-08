Jay Paul Robinson of Columbia has begun serving 20 years in a state penitentiary for sexual assault and other charges that came to light after he was caught placing a camera in a library restroom.
Robinson was arrested after he was caught placing video cameras in a Columbia Public Library unisex restroom in August 2018, according to previous Missourian reporting. This led police to obtain a search warrant for his home, laptop and cell phone which gave officers evidence with which to charge him further with rape, sodomy and attempted sodomy.
Robinson was also charged with fleeing to avoid prosecution in January 2019 after investigators believed he booked a flight to Reykjavik, Iceland, two days after he was arrested and charged with invasion of privacy. He was arrested in Chicago in April 2019 and returned to Boone County for trial.
He entered a guilty plea May 29 in Boone County Circuit Court to 14 charges ranging from forcible sexual assault and sodomy to invasion of privacy.