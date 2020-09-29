Boone County Sheriff's Department deputies arrested Cenneth Johnathan Tucker, 19, Monday following a shooting north of Columbia.

After responding to a 911 call from a Columbia man who was shot, the deputies saw Tucker exiting an unoccupied residence close to the scene, according to a news release from the Sheriff's Department.

After searching him and the residence, deputies had a reason to believe he was involved with the shooting, the release said.

Tucker was arrested on charges of first-degree assault, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, second-degree burglary and an outstanding municipal warrant from Jefferson City for no operators license.

He is being detained in Boone County Jail and the investigation is ongoing.

The wounded 21-year-old Columbia manwas transported to a local hospital soon after the deputies arrived. He remains in critical condition with severe injuries, but is stable, the release said.

